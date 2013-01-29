BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM Jan 29 Dutch insurer Aegon said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy the Romanian life insurance and pension operations from Dutch peer Achmea, without disclosing financial details.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2013, pending regulatory approval, Aegon said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.