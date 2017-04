April 11 Aegon Nv

* Sells majority of UK annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life.

* Under terms of agreement, Aegon will reinsure 6 billion pounds of liabilities to rothesay life.

* Expected impact of transaction on 2016 underlying earnings before tax is around 20 million pounds.

