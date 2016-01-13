AMSTERDAM Jan 13 Dutch insurance group Aegon
had a solvency ratio of 160 percent at the end of 2015
under Europe's new Solvency II regime, the company said on
Wednesday.
Investors sold off Aegon shares over the summer when the
company said it expected the rating to be in the 140-170 percent
range for the year, worse than analysts had expected.
Ahead of a meeting with investors in London on Wednesday,
Aegon also launched a 400 million euro ($433 million) share
buyback programme and increased its final dividend for 2015 by 9
percent to 0.13 euros.
Aegon is due to report fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 19.
($1 = 0.9241 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)