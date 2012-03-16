LONDON, March 16 Dutch insurer Aegon , which in 2010 suggested it might move outside the European Union to escape strict new capital rules, on Friday said it did not intend to relocate.

"We don't have plans to move - we don't have them now, and we didn't have them at that time," a group spokesman said.

Aegon chief executive Alex Wynaendts told analysts in September 2010 that the group's options for dealing with Europe's so-called Solvency II capital regime included moving overseas.

"One option is of course changing our business model, but I don't think that is the only option we have. The reality is we have other options and they include for example redomiciliation," he said at the time.

Solvency II, scheduled to come into force in 2014, could force insurers to hold extra capital against subsidiaries in countries deemed to have less exacting rules, making them less competitive against local rivals.

Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, this week said it might quit Europe because it feared Solvency II could harm its U.S.-based Jackson National Life unit, which generated a third of group operating profit last year.

Aegon is seen as potentially vulnerable as it made over 80 percent of its underlying pretax earnings in the United States last year through its Transamerica unit, one of the biggest insurers in the U.S.

Higher capital requirements for subsidiaries outside Europe would be waived if EU regulators considered the rules in their host countries to be as rigorous as Solvency II.

No decision has yet been taken on whether the U.S. capital rules are equivalent.

European insurers with big U.S. operations, which also include Axa, Allianz and ING, would in any case be allowed to operate as normal for a transitional period of at least five years from Solvency II's introduction.

The new capital regime is unlikely to trigger an exodus of European insurers as the U.S. will probably be granted equivalent status, analysts at ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)