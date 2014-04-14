UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
April 14 Aegon NV
* A foundation representing Dutch harbor workers and employers - reached an agreement on removing restrictions on the capital of the harbor workers' former pension fund optas
* In addition, over coming years Aegon will contribute up to EUR 20 million to help mitigate the effect of an announced reduction in the tax-free pension allowance in the Netherlands
* Upon the court granting this request, Aegon will make a payment of EUR 80 million to bpvh, as well as offer harbor workers more favorable pension conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
* Says it plans to invest 400 million yuan ($57.97 million)for a 10 percent stake in asset management venture
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged on Sunday with the insurance sector boosting Saudi Arabia and a depreciating currency lifting export and real estate shares in Egypt, while blue chips weighed on the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.