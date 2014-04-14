April 14 Aegon NV

* A foundation representing Dutch harbor workers and employers - reached an agreement on removing restrictions on the capital of the harbor workers' former pension fund optas

* In addition, over coming years Aegon will contribute up to EUR 20 million to help mitigate the effect of an announced reduction in the tax-free pension allowance in the Netherlands

* Upon the court granting this request, Aegon will make a payment of EUR 80 million to bpvh, as well as offer harbor workers more favorable pension conditions