Hong Kong, China stocks fall as global market sentiment turns bearish
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
May 15 Aegon Nv :
* Aegon Nv delivers strong earnings and sales growth in Q1 2014
* Underlying earnings up 7 pct to 498 mln euros
* Return on equity increases to 8.4 pct
* Net income up strongly to 392 mln euros
* Market consistent value of new business remains strong at eur 223 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 22 China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday its 2016 core profit rose 13.8 percent, lagging analyst expectations after its acquisition of CITIC Ltd's residential property business.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp may sell stakes in Australia thermal coal mines as it presses on with a switch to core assets such as coking coal after slumping to its first-ever annual loss last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.