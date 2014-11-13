BRIEF-Everest Investments FY net loss widens to 22.0 million zlotys
* Reported on Monday FY operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
Nov 13 Aegon Nv
* Underlying earnings amount to 291 million eur, impacted mainly by actuarial assumption changes
* Net income amounts to 52 million eur
* Return on equity of 5.0 pct, or 8.5 pct excluding assumption changes and model updates
* Profitability of sales remains strong despite lower market consistent value of new business at 192 million eur; decline driven by lower interest rates and changes in product mix
* Q3 gross deposits up 38 pct to 15.2 billion eur,
* Q3 total revenue-generating investments increase to 538 billion eur
* Q3 sales up to 2,333, 000, 000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 21 Major Gulf stock markets were marginally higher in quiet, early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties climbed after its annual general meeting discussed expansion plans.
GENEVA, March 21 Kenya's central bank expects to lift Chase Bank out of receivership soon by bringing in new shareholders, the governor of the central bank, Patrick Njoroge, said.