Nov 1 Advanced Energy Industries Inc forecast fourth-quarter results below estimates, hurt by lower demand for its thin film products, sending its shares down 9 percent after the bell.

The company, which makes and sells industrial power conversion products, expects to break even in the fourth quarter, on revenue of $105-$120 million.

Analysts, on average, are looking for earnings of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $130.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Advanced Energy's third-quarter earnings fell about 67 percent.

Shares of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company fell 9 percent to $8.21 in trading after the bell. They closed at $8.98 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.