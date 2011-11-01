(Follows alerts)
Nov 1 Advanced Energy Industries Inc
forecast fourth-quarter results below estimates, hurt by lower
demand for its thin film products, sending its shares down 9
percent after the bell.
The company, which makes and sells industrial power
conversion products, expects to break even in the fourth
quarter, on revenue of $105-$120 million.
Analysts, on average, are looking for earnings of 19 cents a
share, on revenue of $130.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Advanced Energy's third-quarter earnings fell about 67
percent.
Shares of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company fell 9
percent to $8.21 in trading after the bell. They closed at $8.98
on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
