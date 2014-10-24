BRIEF-Inseego files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing
* Will file form 10-K no later than fifteenth calendar day following prescribed due date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Oct 24 The filing of state-owned Spanish airport operator Aena's planned initial public offering, initially due on Friday, will be delayed, a spokesman for the company said.
He declined to say when the prospectus would now be filed.
Separately, a spokeswoman for Spain's stock market regulator told Reuters Aena had not yet provided all the necessary information for the prospectus to be given the watchdog's green light.
"Legally they have to bring a series of documents and they haven't presented all of them," she said. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Shenandoah Telecommunications company announces expanded relationship with sprint
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it expects to raise about $1.15 billion from a stock and senior notes offering, an infusion of needed capital as the electric car maker enters pre-production of its upcoming Model 3 electric sedan.