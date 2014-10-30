MADRID Oct 30 Spain's postponed public offering
of state-owned airports operator Aena has been put off until the
first few months of 2015, a source close to the process said on
Thursday.
A tender would be held shortly to pick an auditor to sign
off on the so-called comfort letter needed for the listing
prospectus, the source said.
Earlier on Thursday the Spanish government decided to
postpone plans for the privatisation, another source with
knowledge of the matter had said, citing a "technical flaw" due
to delays with the comfort letter.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by
Julien Toyer)