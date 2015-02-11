BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Aena Aeropuertos Sa (IPO-AENA.MC)
* Operator says auction for trade debut begins at 1045 GMT and ends at 1100 GMT
* Debut to begin as planned at 1100 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tomas Cobos, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.