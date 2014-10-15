MADRID Oct 15 Bids by core investors in Spanish airports operator Aena valued the company at up to 8 billion euros, more than originally anticipated, according to information from state holding company Enaire.

Enaire, which is selling 49 percent of Aena, said late on Tuesday that an initial 21 percent stake would be sold to three shareholders, Corporacion Financiera Alba, Ferrovial and Britsh fund TCI, who offered to pay between 48.66 euros and 53.33 euros per share, giving a valuation of 7.3 billion to 8 billion euros.

The sale is being watched as a key test of faith in Spain's economic recovery after a 5-year crisis and ahead of a general election next year.

The final price paid by core investors depends on the second phase of the privatisation, in which a 28 percent stake is slated for institutions and retail shareholders for a listing in late November.

In early meetings between potential investors and lead banks for the second tranche, one source told Reuters he had been pitched shares valuing the company at around 6 billion euros, which he considered "expensive."

An indicative price range for the sale will be included in the share prospectus expected next week.

A valuation of around 5 billion euros had been indicated up to now by sources close to the company, despite doubts on the strength of the European economy and a sell-off in global markets after a glut of initial public offerings.

Aena, the world's largest airports operator, has undergone a huge overhaul to ready itself for privatisation and announced a profit of 597 million euros for the first time in 2013.

Including debt of around 11 billion euros, Aena's enterprise value is around 19 billion euros, according to broker Banc Sabadell, which it said would give it a similar value as European rivals such as Fraport and Aeroports de Paris .

Companies across Europe have pulled listing plans in recent weeks as equity markets falter, with British bank Aldermore IPO-ALDE.L becoming the latest to cancel an initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)