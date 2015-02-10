MADRID Feb 10 Spanish airport operator Aena said on Tuesday it has priced its initial public offering, the country's biggest privatisation since 1997 and due to start trading on Wednesday, at 58 euros per share valuing the company at 8.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion).

State-owned Aena said shares originally earmarked for three core shareholders, Ferrovial, Corp Alba and British fund TCI, would be offered to institutional investors.

While Corp Alba and Ferrovial abandoned plans to form part of the core shareholder group, British fund TCI has bought a significant stake through the institutional tranche therefore keeping its seat on the board, Aena said.

The retail tranche was 4.85 times subscribed while demand was 5.1 times the offer for the institutional investor tranche, Aena said in a statement to the market regulator. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)