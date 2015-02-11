BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
MADRID Feb 11 Shares in Spanish airports group Aena opened at 66 euros ($75) per share on Wednesday in their first day of public trade, 12 percent up on the initial public offering price of 58 euros per share.
The opening price values all of Aena at 9.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.