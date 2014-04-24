MADRID, April 24 Britain is expected to give
final approval to expand Luton Airport in the next few weeks for
a capacity boost of up to 18 million passengers, the chairman of
the world's biggest airport operator Aena said on Thursday.
Expansion of the airport and its runway would require
investment of 98 million pounds ($164.6 million), Aena's Jose
Manuel Vargas told Spain's Chamber of Commerce at an awards
ceremony in London, according to a statement from the company in
Madrid.
"The contracting of the work will begin as soon as the
necessary permits are acquired, after a long and complex process
that we hope will come to a positive conclusion in the coming
weeks," he said.
Spain-based Aena, whose airports division is a potential
privatisation candidate, bought Luton airport last year. It has
stakes in more than 20 airports beyond Spain and 46 at home.
Luton is London's fourth-biggest airport with 9.7 million
passengers in 2013 and capacity for up to 12 million. Vargas
said it hopes to boost that number to 18 million.
The investment would have a positive economic impact by
creating jobs, Vargas said, adding that shopping services at the
airport would also be expanded, along with transport links to
the City of London financial district.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the expansion would be
budget airline Easyjet, which recently secured more
space at Luton.
Permission for expansion of London's biggest airports
Heathrow and Gatwick is a political hot potato because adding
capacity in those densely populated areas around the British
capital is unpopular with voters.
A decision on the expansion of Gatwick and Heathrow has been
pushed back repeatedly.
($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and
David Goodman)