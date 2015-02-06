MADRID Feb 6 Spain's Corporacion Financiera Alba has abandoned plans to form part of the core shareholder group in the privatisation of airport operator Aena after its share price jumped, a company source said on Friday.

Alba had planned on taking 8 percent of the operator for a price of 53.33 euros ($60) a share alongside British fund TCI, which had offered 51.60 euros per share and Ferrovial, which had offered 48.66 euros per share.

However, strong demand for the initial public offering - due to debut next Wednesday - raised the price range to between 53 euros to 58 euros per share, potentially pricing out the original participants.

"Theoretically, we could still participate, but we're not interested in the high side of the offer where it seems most of the demand is, and so we have decided not to buy into the institutional tranche (of the offering)," the source said.

Spain's return to economic growth following its exit from recession in 2013, a pick up in tourism and low oil prices have led to strong interest in the flotation, the country's biggest privatisation since 1997.

The state plans to sell a 49 percent stake, with a 28 percent stake which had been earmarked for new shareholders, including retail buyers, and a 21 percent which had been carved out for the three core investors.

The new price range has made it more likely those core shareholders may be priced out of the offer, people close to the process said this week. ($1 = 0.8818 euros)

