MADRID Oct 9 The sale of a 49 percent stake in the world's biggest airports operator, Spain's Aena, has got off to a shaky start, attracting just three potential core investors, local media reported on Thursday, compared with expectations last month of up to seven.

One of the largest initial public offerings in Europe this year has attracted bids from Ferrovial, Corporacion Financiera Alba -- as reported by Reuters on Wednesday -- and the Children's Investment Fund (TCI), papers said.

Those three investors are to form part of a group of shareholders with at most a 21 percent stake in the airports operator.

A further 28 percent will be sold via an initial public offering with the shares listed on the stock market in November, according to the planned sale process.

Investors have expressed doubts about the success of the sale.

Norwegian sovereign fund Norge Bank Investment, which had been tipped to be a potential core investor, did not bid, Expansion said.

Enaire, the state holding company which owns Aena, was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day and Mark Potter)