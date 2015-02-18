MADRID Feb 18 The Children's Investment Fund
Management (TCI) took a 6.7 percent stake in last week's listing
of Spanish airport operator Aena to become the biggest
shareholder after the state, stock market data showed on
Wednesday.
The 3.88 billion euro ($4.4 billion) sale, Europe's largest
initial public offering (IPO) since Glencore raised 7.1
billion euros in 2011, is seen as a vote of confidence in
Spain's economic recovery.
Aena shares were trading at 76.5 euros per share at 0925
GMT, up 2 percent and more than a 30 percent premium to their
offer price of 58 euros.
Britain's TCI is the only would-be core investor to take a
significant stake in the company after the listing price was
raised due to heavy demand. The state holds a 51 percent stake
in the firm.
($1 = 0.8765 euros)
