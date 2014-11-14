U.S. reform jitters send European shares lower
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
Nov 14 Aeolian Investment Fund SA
* Net asset value at end-september 1.48 euros per share versus 1.67 euros per share year ago
* Q3 net loss 0.0896 euros per share versus net profit 0.0219 euros per share year ago Source text: bit.ly/1pYP0Dn
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday.
March 21 Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter has felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.