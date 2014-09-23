TOKYO, Sept 23 Japan's largest retailer Aeon Co Ltd will make Daei Inc, in which it holds a 44.15 percent stake, into a fully owned subsidiary as it steps up efforts to turn around the struggling supermarket chain operator, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The buyout is set for approval at a Daiei board meeting to be held on Wednesday morning, the source said.

Daiei said in a statement that becoming a full subsidiary of Aeon was among the options under consideration as the two companies try to rebuild Daiei's operations and return it to growth, but no formal decision had been reached on the matter.

The Nikkei business newspaper reported on Tuesday that Aeon would acquire the remainder of Daiei through a share swap and delist it by spring 2015.

Aeon, which first formed equity ties with Daiei in 2007, boosted its stake and consolidated the company on its books in August 2013.

Aeon has already moved to bolster Daiei's operations by renovating aging stores and focusing on food sales, but the unit posted its sixth consecutive annual net loss in the financial year to February.

Daiei's addition to Aeon's consolidated results has weighed on earnings at Japan's largest supermarket operator, which reported a 90 percent tumble in net profit in its first fiscal quarter to end-May to 1.3 billion yen ($12 million).

Aeon is also targeting reforms in its overall supermarket operations, which have struggled in part due to aggressive competition from convenience store chains such as Seven and I Holdings Co's 7-Eleven.

The Tokyo market was closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. Aeon shares have fallen more than 20 percent since the start of the year, while the Nikkei is virtually flat. ($1 = 108.4800 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann and David Holmes)