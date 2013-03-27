TOKYO, March 27 Japan's top retailer Aeon Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will buy an additional 24 percent stake in domestic rival Daiei Inc from Marubeni Corp, finalising an expected takeover deal.

Aeon, which already holds a 20 percent stake in Daiei, said it will pay 270 yen per share for the additional 24 percent stake. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)