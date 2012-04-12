TOKYO, April 12 Japanese retailer Aeon said on Thursday it would start paying mid-year dividend from the current financial year through February 2013.

The company said it now forecasts a mid-year dividend payment of 12 yen per share and year-end payment of 12 yen for the current financial year, compared with an annual payment of 23 yen in the previous year. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)