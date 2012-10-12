TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's top supermarket operator Aeon Co booked a 7.5 percent drop in first half operating profit as sales at supermarkets and convenience stores struggled, but the firm retained its full-year profit forecast.

Aeon, which ranks second to Japan's top general retailer, Seven & I Holdings Co in terms of market capitalisation and competes with Seiyu, the Japanese arm of Wal-Mart Stores , posted on Friday a March-August operating profit of 70.6 billion yen ($899 million).

That fell short of a median estimate of 81.13 billion yen in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.