TOKYO Aug 10 Aeon Co said on Wednesday
it is considering setting up a real estate investment fund, as
Japan's No.2 retailer moves to generate overseas profit drivers
by expanding in Asia to offset a stagnant home market.
The retailer said in a statement that nothing has been
decided on such a fund, but public broadcaster NHK reported
earlier that Aeon will start a real estate investment trust
(REIT) in the financial year to February 2014 to help finance
its Asian expansion.
Aeon will expand the fund to be worth around 1 trillion yen
($12.9 billion) by the year ending in February 2021, NHK said.
It is also planning a similar fund in Singapore, the broadcaster
said, citing unidentified sources.
The REIT will hold domestic facilities such as supermarkets
and distribution centers, NHK said.
Aeon projects 830 billion yen in investment for store
openings under its current business plan, of which a quarter is
earmarked for operations in countries such as Indonesia and
Thailand.
($1 = 77.290 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)