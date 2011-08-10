TOKYO Aug 10 Aeon Co said on Wednesday it is considering setting up a real estate investment fund, as Japan's No.2 retailer moves to generate overseas profit drivers by expanding in Asia to offset a stagnant home market.

The retailer said in a statement that nothing has been decided on such a fund, but public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that Aeon will start a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the financial year to February 2014 to help finance its Asian expansion.

Aeon will expand the fund to be worth around 1 trillion yen ($12.9 billion) by the year ending in February 2021, NHK said. It is also planning a similar fund in Singapore, the broadcaster said, citing unidentified sources.

The REIT will hold domestic facilities such as supermarkets and distribution centers, NHK said.

Aeon projects 830 billion yen in investment for store openings under its current business plan, of which a quarter is earmarked for operations in countries such as Indonesia and Thailand. ($1 = 77.290 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)