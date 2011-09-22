(Follows alerts)

Sept 23 Aeon Bank, a unit of Aeon Co , is in final talks to buy failed Incubator Bank of Japan in a deal likely valued at several billion yen, The Nikkei business daily reported.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the paper said.

The final decision by the receiver, the Deposit Insurance Corp of Japan , is expected in early October, The Nikkei said.

An alliance of a Japanese consulting firm and a foreign fund was also among the contenders for Incubator Bank, The Nikkei reported.

Aeon Bank, which offers mortgages and retail banking services to individuals, has been struggling to grow its business, according to the newspaper.

Buying Incubator Bank would enable it to diversify profit sources through an entry into corporate financing, such as lending to tenants of Aeon shopping malls and other facilities, the business daily added.

Incubator Bank, which went under in September 2010, prompted the Financial Services Agency to invoke the 10 million yen ($131,044) cap on deposit protection for the first time. ($1 = 76.310 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)