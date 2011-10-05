(Recasts with Q2 results)

TOKYO, Oct 5 Japanese retailer Aeon Co posted a 19 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on cost-cutting and strong sales of food and household staples, and raised its full-year forecast above market expectations.

The retailer also said on Wednesday it would spend 44.9 billion yen ($585 million) to buy domestic supermarket chain Marunaka and Sanyo Marunaka, which is owned by the same owner of Marunaka, to expand its presence in central Japan.

Sales at Japan's general retailers have risen since the March 11 disaster as households limited spending by eschewing restaurants in favour of eating at home and by buying cheaper private-label products.

They also got a boost as consumers snapped up energy-saving goods, cold beverages and ice cream in the summer to beat the heat amid limits on air conditioner use due to power shortages.

Aeon, Japan's second-biggest retailer after Seven & I Holdings , reported an operating profit of 48.12 billion yen ($627 million) for the June-August quarter, compared with 40.39 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For its business year to February 2012, the owner of Aeon Retail supermarkets as well as convenience stores, boutiques and shopping malls raised its operating profit outlook to a range of 195-205 billion yen, from 175 billion yen.

That compares with the average estimate of 185.2 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aeon's results come a day after Seven & I raised its full-year operating profit forecast to a near record high, after a post-quake pickup at its convenience stores and efficiency improvements at its supermarkets led to its highest quarterly profit in at least five years.

Convenience store chains Lawson and FamilyMart lifted their annual forecasts last month and are scheduled to report results in the coming days.

Despite these higher profit forecasts, Japan's overall retail sales fell in August for the first time in three months, adding to fears that falling prices, weak employment growth and declining household income will weigh on consumer sentiment.

Shares of Aeon have held their value since the start of the calendar year, versus a more than 15 percent plunge in the benchmark Nikkei average .

On Wednesday, the stock ended down 0.7 percent, against a 0.9 percent fall in the Nikkei. ($1 = 76.710 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)