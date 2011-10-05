* Q2 operating profit jumps 19 pct to 48.1 bln yen

* Ups FY forecast to Y190-205 bln range vs Y185 bln consensus

* Lifts FY 2011-2013 investment target to 950 bln from 830 bln

By James Topham

TOKYO, Oct 5 Aeon Co raised its full-year outlook above market expectations after robust sales of food and household staples helped lift quarterly profit by nearly a fifth, joining a list of Japanese retailers enjoying a boost from post-quake demand.

The retailer, Japan's second-biggest after Seven & I Holdings , also said on Wednesday that it would spend 44.9 billion yen ($585 million) to buy domestic supermarket chains Marunaka and Sanyo Marunaka to expand its presence in central Japan.

The new operating profit forecast for as much as 205 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in the year to February 2012 would mark a record for Aeon, and comes a day after Seven & I raised its full-year outlook to a near all-time high.

Sales at Japan's general retailers have risen since the March 11 disaster as households eschewed restaurants in favour of eating at home and bought cheaper private-label products, while curbs on electricity boosted sales of energy-saving goods and cold beverages in the summer.

"The market will view this upward revision positively at a time when investors are shifting into domestic-related shares (like retailers) and shying from exporters," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.

Aeon raised its annual operating profit forecast to a range of 195-205 billion yen, from 175 billion yen. That topped the average estimate of 185.2 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and would beat its record of 189.7 billion yen set in the 2006 business year.

For the June-August quarter, the owner of Aeon Retail general merchandise stores as well as convenience stores, boutiques and shopping malls turned an operating profit of 48.12 billion yen ($627 million), compared with 40.39 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

ACQUISITIONS

In the general merchandise segment, which makes up the majority of Aeon's sales, sales of clothing rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier during the quarter, food sales increased 1.8 percent and those of household goods climbed 6.3 percent. Aeon also cited cost-cutting and higher profits at Aeon Bank.

Convenience store chains Lawson and FamilyMart also lifted their annual forecasts last month, and are scheduled to report results in the coming days.

Despite these higher profit forecasts, Japan's overall retail sales fell in August for the first time in three months, adding to fears that falling prices, weak employment growth and declining household income will weigh on consumer sentiment.

Aeon has been using acquisitions to drive growth in Japan. It said the Marunaka transaction would give it 211 stores concentrated in the Shikoku and Chugoku regions, where it has a relatively weak presence.

It has also been looking to expand abroad with a focus on China and Southeast Asia. As part of that goal, it increased its investment targets for the 2011-2013 business years to 950 billion from 830 billion yen.

Aeon, which began as a Kimono store in the late 1700s, also raised its operating profit target for its 2013 business year to 270 billion yen from 250 billion on expectations of higher sales.

Shares of Aeon have held their value since the start of the calendar year, versus a more than 18 percent plunge in the benchmark Nikkei average .

On Wednesday, the stock ended down 0.7 percent, against a 0.9 percent fall in the Nikkei. ($1 = 76.710 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)