UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 2 Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd plans to raise about 90 billion yen ($917 million) by listing a commercial-property REIT on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as early as next month, the Nikkei said on Tuesday.
Aeon would raise around 170 billion yen by bank borrowing and the REIT's listing, which would be the third-biggest debut by a Japanese REIT this year, the business daily said.
More than 15 Aeon properties, including its biggest Aeon LakeTown mall in Saitama Prefecture and shopping centers in Malaysia, would be sold to the REIT and then leased back, the Nikkei said.
Use from the proceeds would be used to open new stores, the daily said. ($1 = 98.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources