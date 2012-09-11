Sept 12 Retailer Aeon Co Ltd, which operates Japanese convenient stores such as Ministop and Maxvalu Tokai, plans to combine its banking and credit card units to consolidate its financial services in January, the Nikkei said.

Aeon Credit Service Co, which will make Aeon Bank a wholly owned unit through a stock swap, will be turned into a holding company for the group's financial services in April, the business daily reported.

Personal loans and credit card operations will be transferred to Aeon Bank, the Nikkei said. (Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)