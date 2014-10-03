TOKYO Oct 3 Aeon Co, Japan's top retailer, said on Friday it would buy back up to 50 billion yen ($460 million) worth of its own shares, equivalent to 3.58 pct of shares outstanding.

The purchase will be carried out during the 12 months from Oct. 6.

Aeon's shares have fallen 22 percent since the start of this year, compared with a 4 percent decline in the Tokyo benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 108.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)