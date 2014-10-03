UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Oct 3 Japanese retailer Aeon Co will put on hold some of its construction plans for large-scale shopping centres in Japan as building costs soar due to higher material and labour costs, Chief Executive Motoya Okada said on Friday. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources