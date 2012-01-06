TOKYO Jan 6 Japanese retailer Aeon Co
posted a 9 percent rise in nine-month operating profit,
helped by cost cuts, the merging of several separate general
merchandise store chains and increased sales of higher-margin
store brand goods.
Aeon, Japan's second-biggest retailer after Seven & I
Holdings, reported on Friday an operating profit of
101.82 billion yen ($1.32 billion) for the March-November
period.
For its business year to February 2012, the owner of Aeon
Retail supermarkets as well as convenience stores, boutiques and
shopping malls, kept its operating-profit outlook at 195-205
billion yen, in line with the average estimate of 199 billion
yen in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Several Japanese general retailers are poised to make record
profits in the current fiscal year amid a post-quake boost in
demand, increased sales of prepared meals and private-label
products, as well as operating efficiency improvements.
Shares of Aeon rose 4 percent in 2011, versus a 17 percent
drop in the benchmark Nikkei average.
($1 = 77.22 yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Matt Driskill and Joseph
Radford)