TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's largest retail group Aeon Co said on Friday its operating profit for the first half fell 41 percent to its lowest level in five years as soaring labour costs and weaker consumer spending hit its mainstay supermarket business.

Japanese supermarkets have been battered by fierce competition from convenience stores, which are beefing up their offerings of ready-made food to cater to a growing number of single-person households.

Consumers are also spending less after the government increased the sales tax in April. This week, a Bank of Japan survey showed many respondents felt their cost of living was rising even as their salaries fell, largely due to the tax increase. This has cast doubts about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's strategy to revive economic growth, partly through consumption.

"For the customer, everything is more expensive and life is getting tough for a lot of people," Chief Executive Motoya Okada told reporters after Aeon said its operating profit fell to 43.37 billion yen ($398 million) for the six months to Aug. 31, the lowest level since 2009.

"It's only a limited number of discount stores that are doing better and everywhere you look, price competition is severe," he said.

Okada said Aeon would also put on hold some projects to build large-scale shopping centres in Japan due to a steep increase in construction costs as demand spikes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The company, however, left its full-year profit forecast within a record-high range of 200 billion to 210 billion yen, far higher than the average forecast of 176.5 billion yen made by 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last fiscal year, however, Aeon slashed its annual operating profit forecast by close to a fifth less than a month before posting the final figure for the year.

Last week, Aeon said it would make supermarket chain Daiei Inc a wholly owned unit to speed up its restructuring. Daiei reported a six-month operating loss of 10.28 billion yen on Friday.

Aeon's shares have fallen 22 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 4 percent decline in the Tokyo benchmark Nikkei average.

($1 = 108.9700 Japanese yen) (Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)