UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, July 5 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a 11.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, boosted by improved performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.
Operating profit reached 36.6 billion yen ($323.18 million)for the three months through May. That compared with a 35.2 billion yen average of three analysts polled by a Thomson Reuters.
The supermarket operator reiterated its operating profit forecast for the year ending Feb. 28 at 195 billion yen, versus the 198.9 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates. ($1 = 113.2500 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources