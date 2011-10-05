TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese retailer Aeon Co posted a 22.9 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Wednesday on cost-cutting and strong sales of food and household staples, and raised its full-year forecast to above market expectations.

Aeon, Japan's second-biggest retailer after Seven & I Holdings , reported an operating profit of 76.42 billion yen ($996.2 million) for the March-August period, compared with 62.18 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For its business year to February 2012, the owner of Aeon Retail supermarkets as well as convenience stores, boutiques and shopping malls raised its operating profit outlook to a range of 195-205 billion yen, from 175 billion yen.

That compares with the average estimate of 185.2 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at Japan's general retailers have risen since the March 11 disaster as households limited spending by eschewing restaurants in favour of eating at home and buying cheaper private-label products. Consumers also bought more cold beverages, ice cream and energy-saving goods in the summer to cope with the heat amid limits on air conditioner use due to power shortages.

Shares of Aeon have gained about 2 percent since the start of the calendar year, versus a more than 15 percent plunge in the benchmark Nikkei average . ($1 = 76.710 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Watson)