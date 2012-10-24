LPC: Leveraged loan issuers line up debt without covenants at record pace
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
NEW YORK Oct 24 American Electric Power Co Inc has grown its overall natural gas fired electricity generation by 50 percent year-to-date, the company said during an earnings conference call on Wednesday.
AEP owns and operates some 80 power generating stations in the United States, totaling about 38,000 megawatts. About two-thirds of that is coal-fired generation, it says on its website.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
* French pm cazeneuve says talked briefly with uk pm may about peugeot-gm, will be discussed further by france and u.k. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 A takeover of Opel, General Motors' European arm, by France's PSA Group would make sense from an industrial point of view, the Bild am Sonntag paper reported, citing comments by Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann in a letter to employees.