Oct 26 American Electric Power Co's
third-quarter profit rose more than two-thirds on a
warmer-than-expected climate but the power company tightened its
full-year earnings outlook.
The company, which operates utilities in 11 states, narrowed
its ongoing full-year earnings outlook to $3.07-$3.17 per share
from $3-$3.20 per share.
Analysts expect the company to earn $3.12 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it was also benefited by industrial volumes
in the quarter.
On Tuesday, American Electric said its board had elected
current company President Nicholas K. Akins to become its new
chief executive officer to replace Michael Morris, who will
retire next month.
For July-September, net profit rose to $928 million, or
$1.93 a share, from $555 million, or $1.16 a share, last year.
Revenue rose to $4.3 billion.
American Electric shares closed at $10.82 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)