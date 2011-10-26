(Follows alerts)

Oct 26 American Electric Power Co's third-quarter profit rose more than two-thirds on a warmer-than-expected climate but the power company tightened its full-year earnings outlook.

The company, which operates utilities in 11 states, narrowed its ongoing full-year earnings outlook to $3.07-$3.17 per share from $3-$3.20 per share.

Analysts expect the company to earn $3.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it was also benefited by industrial volumes in the quarter.

On Tuesday, American Electric said its board had elected current company President Nicholas K. Akins to become its new chief executive officer to replace Michael Morris, who will retire next month.

For July-September, net profit rose to $928 million, or $1.93 a share, from $555 million, or $1.16 a share, last year.

Revenue rose to $4.3 billion.

American Electric shares closed at $10.82 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)