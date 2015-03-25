March 25 Chief executive of Etihad Airways has
indicated that the Abu Dhabi-based airline would be willing to
sell its stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc, if the Irish
government backs the offer made by International Airlines Group
for the Dublin-based carrier, the Financial Times
reported.
Etihad's James Hogan said the company's investment in Aer
Lingus would earn a great return if Dublin would approve the
1.35 billion euros ($1.48 billion) deal, FT reported. (on.ft.com/1HHb8sV)
Representatives for Etihad and Aer Lingus were not
immediately available for comment.
Etihad bought a 3 percent stake in Aer Lingus three years
ago, in order to gain more European routes and to catch up with
Middle Eastern rivals. (reut.rs/1N9H4X7)
A spokeswoman for IAG declined to comment.
Etihad bought an additional 4.9 percent stake in Aer Lingus
last year and the recent comments will come as a boost to IAG's
chief executive who has been in protracted talks with Dublin
over the future of Ireland's flag carrier, the Financial Times
reported.
Hogan also said that Etihad has no plans to take any stake
in Malaysian Airlines, which is led by former chief executive of
Aer Lingus Christoph Mueller, the newspaper reported.
Media reports last year claimed that Malaysian Airlines was
going to form a partnership with Etihad Airways as part of a
rescue plan but the companies denied a deal was in the offing.
"We have a code share with Malaysia Airlines and it is a
good relationship," he said. Etihad might be open to developing
this further but it was not looking at equity stakes in any
carrier at the moment, Hogan told FT.
Etihad secured European Union approval in November to
acquire 49 percent of Italian airline Alitalia,
which was the latest in a series of acquisitions made by the Abu
Dhabi-based airline to expand its network around the world.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)