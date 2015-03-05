DUBLIN, March 5 Ireland's government expects International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) to make a further offer to convince it to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, Deputy Prime Minister Joan Burton said on Thursday

British Airways owner IAG made a 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) bid for Aer Lingus in January and the Irish carrier's board recommended the offer to shareholders but the deal has stalled due to political opposition.

"My understanding is that the parties who are in discussion and (from) the group which is advising the (transport) minister, that he is anticipating that there will be further offers forthcoming from IAG," Burton, who is also the leader of the junior coalition Labour Party, told Ireland's Newstalk radio. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)