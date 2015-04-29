LONDON, April 29 Aer Lingus is "hopeful" that talks between its suitor British Airways-owner IAG and the Irish government, one of its biggest shareholders, will conclude in the short term, its executive counsel said on Wednesday.

The Aer Lingus board repeated its support for IAG's 1.36 billion euro approach, first given in January, but provided no further update on the takeover in its first quarter results published earlier on Wednesday.

The process is currently stalled pending a decision by the Irish state on whether to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, a condition of the deal.

Executive counsel Donal Moriarty said discussions between IAG and the Irish government's review group were ongoing.

"That process isn't completed yet and we don't have an indication as to when it will be completed, but we're obviously hopeful that it will be happen in the short term," he told reporters on a call. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)