US STOCKS-Wall St down; lawmakers delay vote on Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
March 5 Aer Lingus Group Plc
* Passenger numbers fell 0.9 percent in Feb, long haul up 21.7 percent, short haul down 2.9 percent
* Feb passenger load factor 69.2 percentage points versus 67.3 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
NEW YORK, March 23 Wall Street edged lower on Thursday after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.