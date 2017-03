DUBLIN, June 16 Aer Lingus should pay 147 million euros ($200 million)to help plug a shortfall in a staff pension scheme, rather than the 110 million it has offered, an expert panel said on Monday in a non-binding recommendation.

The panel was set up by the government to try to resolve a dispute that led to a one-day strike that Aer Lingus said would contribute to a fall in its annual profits of up to 20 percent from last year's 61 million euros. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)