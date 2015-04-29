LONDON, April 29 Irish airline Aer Lingus
, target of a takeover approach from British
Airways-owner IAG, reported a first quarter loss
broadly in line with last year, and said its forward trends were
positive.
The Aer Lingus board repeated its support for IAG's
approach but provided no further update on the takeover on
Wednesday. It is currently stalled pending a decision by the
Irish state on whether to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer
Lingus, a condition of the deal.
For the three months ended March 31 when it traditionally
makes a seasonal loss as less customers fly, Aer Lingus reported
an underlying operating loss of 48.4 million euros, in line with
the 48.5 million euros loss it posted in the same period last
year.
