NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Aircraft leasing company Aercap
Holdings has mandated banks for a US$2.6bn three-tranche senior
unsecured high-yield bond, which will finance the acquisition of
International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC), a subsidiary of
American International Corp.
UBS and Citi are joint physical bookrunners on the deal,
which comprises three, five and seven-year bullet tranches.
The bond is expected to price later this week following
investor meetings to be held in New York on Wednesday, and
Boston on Thursday. An investor call will also be held on
Wednesday.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, RBC and RBS are joint bookrunners.
The proposed debt would be issued by AerCap Ireland Capital
Limited (Irish Issuer) and AerCap Global Aviation Trust
(Delaware Issuer), both wholly owned subsidiaries of AerCap, and
will benefit from a full and unconditional, joint and several
guaranty of the parent company and various other subsidiaries,
according to Fitch.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Paul
Kilby)