BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment
* On March 10, 2017, XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment - sec filing
Nov 21 Television streaming service Aereo Inc filed for bankruptcy protection after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June found that the company's business model violated copyright laws.
Aereo, in which Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 23.30 percent stake, filed for Chapter 11 protection to preserve the value of its estate, according to a court filing late on Thursday.
The filing is In re: Aereo Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No:14-13200. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index turned higher in early trade on Monday as gains for financial and industrial stocks offset a slip in shares of gold miners and other materials companies.
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.