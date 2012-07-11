July 11 A federal judge has rejected a bid by
major U.S. broadcasters to stop Aereo Inc, an online television
venture backed by billionaire Barry Diller, to stop
rebroadcasting some of its programming over the Internet.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said on Wednesday that
while the broadcasters demonstrated they faced irreparable harm,
Aereo also showed it would be harmed if the requested
preliminary injunction were granted.
Nathan concluded that the so-called "balance of hardships"
did not tip "decidedly" in the broadcasters' favor.
Broadcasters including Walt Disney Co's ABC, CBS
Corp, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and News
Corp's Fox had filed lawsuits accusing Aereo of
copyright violations, even before the service was launched in
the New York City area in March.
