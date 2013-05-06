By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK May 6 Aereo Inc, the online television
venture backed by Barry Diller, asked a federal court on Monday
to block CBS Corp from suing it in new markets where it
plans to expand.
The startup company brought the complaint in Manhattan
federal court, seeking a ruling that it does not violate CBS's
copyright.
Aereo said its complaint is a response to threats by CBS
executives to sue the company in any jurisdiction where it makes
its technology available to consumers. Aereo's service currently
is available in the New York area, and the company announced
plans in April to expand into Boston.
The complaint quotes CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves as
saying that "we'll follow" Aereo and "we'll sue them again" in
the different markets where it launches.
CBS spokesman Dana McClintock said in a statement, "These
public relations and legal maneuvers do not change the
fundamentally illegal nature of Aereo's supposed business."
McClintock said that "wherever Aereo attempts to operate,
there will be vigorous challenges to its illegal business
model."
The TV industry is concerned that Aereo, which allows
subscribers to live-stream broadcasts of TV channels, could
threaten its traditional business model. The service uses large
numbers of TV antennas to capture broadcast signals for its
subscribers.
Aereo does not pay licensing fees to broadcasters, while
companies such as Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc pay billions in retransmission consent fees to
broadcasters.
Last month, a U.S. appeals court in New York declined a
request by broadcasters, including Walt Disney Co's ABC
and Comcast's NBCUniversal, to force Aereo to discontinue its
service until litigation between the companies is resolved.
Because CBS and other networks are already seeking a
nationwide permanent injunction against Aereo, any further
lawsuits would be duplicative, Aereo said in its complaint.
"The fact that CBS did not prevail in their efforts to
enjoin Aereo in their existing federal lawsuit does not entitle
them to a do-over in another jurisdiction," Virginia Lam, a
spokeswoman for Aereo, said in a statement. "We are hopeful that
any such efforts to commence duplicative lawsuits to try to seek
a different outcome will be rejected by the courts."
The case is Aereo Inc v. CBS Broadcasting et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-3013.