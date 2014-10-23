(Adds detail)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Oct 23 A New York federal judge on
Thursday barred embattled video streaming company Aereo from
transmitting the programs of television broadcasters as they are
being shown, blocking its bid to operate like a traditional
cable system.
The ruling was another win for major broadcasters, whose
copyrights the U.S Supreme Court in June said Aereo violated in
retransmitting the programming to subscribers' devices via the
Internet.
Aereo shuttered its service three days after the high
court's decision and has since been pushing the courts and
regulators to see it as analogous to cable, eligible for a
license under the Copyright Act.
"Doing its best to turn lemons into lemonade, Aereo now
seeks to capitalize on the Supreme Court's comparison of it to a
(cable) system," U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said in her
ruling.
Aereo's contention that this means it actually is a cable
system is a "fallacy," she said.
Since her ruling now matches decisions against Aereo in
other parts of the country, she said the broadcasters are
entitled to a nationwide preliminary injunction.
Aereo, she said, "cannot claim significant hardship if an
injunction issues, while Plaintiffs can still claim harm if an
injunction does not issue."
"We are reviewing the decision and evaluating our options
moving forward," Aereo spokeswoman Virginia Lam said.
Nathan offered Aereo some consolation in refusing the
broadcasters' demand she also bar delayed programs. The two
sides will have to explore that issue in arguing over a
permanent injunction.
Aereo's future became imperiled when the Supreme Court ruled
on June 25 that the company had infringed broadcasters'
copyrights by capturing live and recorded programs through
antennas and transmitting them to subscribers who paid $8 to $12
a month.
In an emergency plea to Nathan in August, Aereo asked that
it be allowed to operate like a cable system, saying it was
"figuratively bleeding to death," but the judge denied the
request.
The company also met with officials at the Federal
Communications Commission earlier this month in an attempt to be
reclassified as a "multichannel video provider" like cable and
satellite companies. This would allow the company to retransmit
TV signals for a fee.
Aereo suggested such a move would allow for more competition
in the video marketplace.
Thursday's ruling was a victory for broadcasters including
CBS Corp, Comcast Corp's NBC, Walt Disney Co's
ABC and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox,
which Aereo did not pay for programming.
The case is American Broadcasting Cos et al v. Aereo Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01540.
