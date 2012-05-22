* Unfair competition claim dismissed
* Aereo still faces copyright infringement claim
* Aereo accused of unauthorized streaming of programs online
May 22 Aereo Inc, an online television start-up
backed by billionaire Barry Diller, has won the dismissal of
part of a lawsuit brought by a group of broadcasters seeking to
shut it down.
The dismissal of an unfair competition claim left a
copyright infringement claim to be decided in the case, one of
two trying to stop Aereo from streaming programs to phones,
tablet computers and other devices.
Aereo was launched in the New York City area in March,
charging $12 per month for its service.
Broadcasters including News Corp's Fox, the Public
Broadcasting Service, Univision Communications Inc and
the WPIX and WNET stations in New York complained that Aereo was
depriving them of their right to retransmission fees from cable
and other companies that rebroadcast their programming.
In a decision made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge
Alison Nathan in Manhattan agreed with Aereo that federal
copyright law preempted the broadcasters from pursuing their
unfair competition claim under New York state law.
Requests for comment to a lawyer for the broadcasters were
sent to a Fox spokesman, who said on that company's behalf: "We
look forward to our day in court to prove that Aereo's
unauthorized streaming of our content constitutes copyright
infringement."
Aereo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The other lawsuit was brought by Walt Disney Co's
ABC, CBS Corp and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal
and Telemundo.
Nathan will hold a hearing on May 30 and 31 over the
broadcasters' request for a preliminary injunction to stop
Aereo's alleged unauthorized streaming.
Aereo has financial backing from Diller's IAC/InterActive
Corp.
The cases are American Broadcasting Cos. et al v. Aereo Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01540; and WNET et al v. Aereo Inc in the same court, No.
12-01543.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by John
Wallace)