* Online TV service sues ABC, CBS, NBCUniversal
* Aereo says does not infringe copyrights
(Adds details on possible second countersuit)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 12 Aereo Inc, an online television
service backed by billionaire Barry Diller that is preparing to
launch on Wednesday, filed a countersuit against broadcasters
seeking to stop the retransmission of their programming.
The company filed its countersuit 11 days after broadcasters
and local TV stations filed lawsuits seeking an injunction to
stop Aereo from retransmitting their programs to phones, tablet
computers and other devices. Some of the broadcasters also
sought financial damages.
Aereo said its technology lets viewers "do no more than what
they are entitled to do." Subscribers, it said, can watch
broadcast TV programs by using individual antennas and record
and play back those programs for their own personal use.
The countersuit was filed in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan on Monday, in a case brought by Walt Disney Co's
ABC, CBS Corp, Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal and Telemundo, and others.
Aereo did not file a counterclaim in a second lawsuit, which
was brought by broadcasters, including News Corp's Fox,
Univision Communications Inc and the Public Broadcasting
Service. But an Aereo spokesman said "the second filing will
happen in due course."
ABC spokeswoman Julie Hoover said Aereo "is based on the
illegal use of our content. Beyond that, we believe the
complaint speaks for itself."
CBS and NBCUniversal had no immediate comment.
Aereo plans to roll out its service in the New York
metropolitan area and said it has not received any formal notice
from broadcasters that it should abandon the launch.
The New York-based company said in a statement it hopes to
promptly resolve the broadcasters' "meritless lawsuits."
Aereo was announced on Feb. 14, with $20.5 million of
financing led by IAC/InterActiveCorp, an entertainment
and technology company whose businesses include Ask.com and
Citysearch.
It advertises itself as a "potentially transformative"
service that would complement Google Inc's YouTube,
Netflix Inc and other services that let viewers watch
programming online.
Broadcasters, however, counter that Aereo's planned "antenna
farms" deprive them of their right to retransmission fees from
cable and other companies that rebroadcast their programs.
When it announced the service, Aereo said members would get
a 30-day free trial and pay a monthly membership fee of $12.
Diller is a self-made media mogul worth $1.6 billion, Forbes
magazine said last week.
The cases are American Broadcasting Cos. et al v. Aereo Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01540; and WNET et al v. Aereo Inc in the same court, No.
12-01543.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; editing by Martha Graybow,
Gerald E. McCormick, Mark Porter, Steve Orlofsky and Andre
Grenon)